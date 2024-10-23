News & Insights

Stocks
ASND

Ascendis Pharma price target lowered to $174 from $180 at JPMorgan

October 23, 2024 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Ascendis Pharma (ASND) to $174 from $180 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after speaking with CEO Jan Mikkelsen. The firm continues to like the Ascendis story heading into the U.S. Yorvipath launch in hypoparathyroidism and thinks investors will want to own the stock for the launch. However, it trimmed its Q4 and Q4 Skytrofa revenue estimates and now models total 2024 Skytrofa revenue of EUR 215M. The analyst thinks the stock will work post the Q3 report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASND:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.