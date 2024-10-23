Ascendis Pharma price target lowered to $174 from $180 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Ascendis Pharma (ASND) to $174 from $180 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after speaking with CEO Jan Mikkelsen. The firm continues to like the Ascendis story heading into the U.S. Yorvipath launch in hypoparathyroidism and thinks investors will want to own the stock for the launch. However, it trimmed its Q4 and Q4 Skytrofa revenue estimates and now models total 2024 Skytrofa revenue of EUR 215M. The analyst thinks the stock will work post the Q3 report.

