Ascend Wellness Boosts Board Expertise with New Director

May 31, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

The latest announcement is out from Ascend Wellness Holdings LLC (AAWH.U).

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. has expanded its board of directors from six to seven with the appointment of Julie Francis, an accomplished executive with extensive experience in the food and beverage industry. Effective June 3, 2024, Francis will join the board, bringing her expertise from leading roles at The Schwan’s Company and past positions at Constellation Brands and Coca-Cola Refreshments. Recognized as an independent director, she will contribute to the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee until the 2025 annual stockholders’ meeting. Francis’s appointment aligns with the company’s standard compensation and indemnification agreements for non-employee directors.

