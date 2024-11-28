Ascencio SCA Reports Strong Results and Dividend Increase

Ascencio SCA (GB:0P2J) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ascencio SCA reported strong real estate and financial results for 2023/2024, with a 3.9% rise in rental income to €53.4 million and a stable EPRA result. The company proposed a 3.6% increase in its dividend for the tenth consecutive year, highlighting the resilience of its retail real estate strategy amidst broader economic challenges.
For further insights into GB:0P2J stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.