Ascencio SCA Reports Strong Results and Dividend Increase

Ascencio SCA reported strong real estate and financial results for 2023/2024, with a 3.9% rise in rental income to €53.4 million and a stable EPRA result. The company proposed a 3.6% increase in its dividend for the tenth consecutive year, highlighting the resilience of its retail real estate strategy amidst broader economic challenges.

