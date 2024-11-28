News & Insights

Ascencio SCA Reports Strong Results and Dividend Increase

November 28, 2024 — 12:03 pm EST

Ascencio SCA (GB:0P2J) has released an update.

Ascencio SCA reported strong real estate and financial results for 2023/2024, with a 3.9% rise in rental income to €53.4 million and a stable EPRA result. The company proposed a 3.6% increase in its dividend for the tenth consecutive year, highlighting the resilience of its retail real estate strategy amidst broader economic challenges.

