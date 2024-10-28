News & Insights

Asara Resources Strengthens Focus on Kada Gold Project

October 28, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (AU:AS1) has released an update.

Asara Resources Ltd has secured a US$950,000 investment to boost its exploration activities at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea, and has sold its Burkina Faso gold assets for US$2.2 million to focus on this flagship project. The company plans to resume exploration post-rainy season and has appointed key technical consultants to facilitate this work. Meanwhile, Asara is in discussions to divest its non-core Paguanta project in Chile, further aligning its resources towards Kada.

