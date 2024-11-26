Asara Resources’ Strategic Focus Gains Shareholder Approval

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (AU:AS1) has released an update.

Asara Resources Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reinforcing its strategic focus on mineral exploration projects across West Africa and Chile. The company is committed to expanding its resource estimates at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea, while also seeking opportunities to divest non-core assets to concentrate on key ventures. This strategic direction highlights potential growth opportunities for investors in the mining sector.

