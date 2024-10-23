Asana price target raised to $13 from $11 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Asana (ASAN) to $13 from $11 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Work Innovation Summit event primarily highlighted Asana’s new AI Studio which allows customers to build and deploy workflows embedded with agents without having to code, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds that it has come away from the event positive about Asana’s future potential.

