Asahimatsu’s Tofu Gains School Lunch Approval

November 07, 2024 — 07:23 pm EST

Asahimatsu Foods Co., Ltd. (JP:2911) has released an update.

Asahimatsu Foods Co., Ltd. has seen its ‘New Asahi-tofu’ chosen as a recommended school lunch ingredient for 2025, thanks to its innovative low-salt production method and absence of off-flavors. This Koya-tofu variant boasts rich nutritional content, including protein, calcium, and iron, supporting children’s growth. The tofu’s production adheres to high safety standards, with ingredients sourced from Global GAP certified farms.

