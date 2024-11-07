Asahimatsu’s Tofu Gains School Lunch Approval

Asahimatsu Foods Co., Ltd. (JP:2911) has released an update.

Asahimatsu Foods Co., Ltd. has seen its ‘New Asahi-tofu’ chosen as a recommended school lunch ingredient for 2025, thanks to its innovative low-salt production method and absence of off-flavors. This Koya-tofu variant boasts rich nutritional content, including protein, calcium, and iron, supporting children’s growth. The tofu’s production adheres to high safety standards, with ingredients sourced from Global GAP certified farms.

