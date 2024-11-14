Asahi Intecc Expands in China with New Subsidiary

Asahi Intecc Co (JP:7747) has released an update.

Asahi Intecc Co. is expanding its footprint in the Chinese market by establishing a new subsidiary, Asahi Intecc Medical Device (Nanning) Co., Ltd., to focus on manufacturing and developing medical devices. This move aims to capitalize on China’s growing market and favorable policies for domestic products. The impact on the company’s financial results is expected to be minor.

