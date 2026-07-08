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Asahi Group Earnings Fall In FY25

July 08, 2026 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (2502.T), on Wednesday, reported its net income decreased in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the full year, profit attributable to owners of parent decreased to 121.57 billion yen from 192.08 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 81.26 yen versus 126.63 yen last year.

Operating profit decreased to 185.87 billion yen from 269.05 billion yen in the prior year.

Sales declined to 2.89 trillion yen from 2.94 trillion yen in the previous year.

Asahi Group closed trading 3.10% higher at JPY 1,660.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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