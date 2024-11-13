News & Insights

Aruma Resources Welcomes New Managing Director

November 13, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.

Aruma Resources Limited has appointed Grant Ferguson as the new Managing Director, succeeding Glenn Grayson who has expanded the company’s focus into high-demand commodities. With over 30 years of experience in the resources sector, Ferguson aims to drive the exploration strategy for Aruma’s copper-gold and uranium assets in South Australia and Queensland. This leadership change is anticipated to unlock significant shareholder value in these promising mineral precincts.

