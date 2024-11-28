Aruma Resources Eyes Promising Prospects at Fiery Creek

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.
Aruma Resources Limited has identified promising geophysical anomalies at its Fiery Creek Project, suggesting potential significant mineralization of copper, silver, and antimony. The recent induced polarisation survey highlighted key drill targets, which are set to be tested early in 2025, following highly encouraging rock chip sampling results. This development signifies a crucial step in Aruma’s exploration strategy to unlock Fiery Creek’s potential.
