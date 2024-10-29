News & Insights

Aruma Resources Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Details

Aruma Resources Limited (AU:AAJ) has released an update.

Aruma Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders can participate by attending in person or by proxy, with proxy forms required 48 hours before the meeting. Key resolutions will be discussed, and the Chairman will vote undirected proxies in favor of all resolutions.

