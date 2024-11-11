Artrya Limited Raises A$5 Million for AI Health Platform

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited has successfully raised A$5 million through a share placement at A$0.42 per share, drawing strong interest from investors including Healthliant Ventures. The funds will support the development and commercialization of their AI platform aimed at diagnosing coronary artery disease, as they await FDA clearance for their Salix® Coronary Anatomy product. This strategic move is expected to boost Artrya’s efforts in product development and regulatory compliance, positioning them for future growth in the healthcare AI market.

For further insights into AU:AYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.