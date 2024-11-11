News & Insights

Artrya Limited Raises A$5 Million for AI Health Platform

November 11, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited has successfully raised A$5 million through a share placement at A$0.42 per share, drawing strong interest from investors including Healthliant Ventures. The funds will support the development and commercialization of their AI platform aimed at diagnosing coronary artery disease, as they await FDA clearance for their Salix® Coronary Anatomy product. This strategic move is expected to boost Artrya’s efforts in product development and regulatory compliance, positioning them for future growth in the healthcare AI market.

