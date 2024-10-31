Artrya Limited Advances in US Market with FDA Submission

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited has made significant strides by submitting a 510(k) application to the US FDA for its Salix® Coronary Anatomy software, aiming to penetrate the US market. The company successfully integrated its software into Tanner Health System, marking a key step in its pre-FDA clearance process, and reported its first revenues from processing over 500 CCTA scans. With $6.5 million in cash as of September 2024, Artrya continues to focus on cost management and strategic growth in the cardiovascular technology sector.

