Artrya Limited Addresses ASX Query on Share Activity

October 21, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Artrya Limited (AU:AYA) has released an update.

Artrya Limited has responded to an ASX inquiry regarding a recent surge in its share price and trading volume, stating that it is unaware of any undisclosed information that would explain the market activity. The company noted a recent investor roadshow but confirmed compliance with ASX listing rules. This development highlights the importance of transparency and compliance in maintaining investor confidence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

