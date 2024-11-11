Artisan Partners reports October AUM $162.8B

Artisan Partners (APAM) reported that its preliminary assets under management, or AUM, as of October 31 totaled $162.8B. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.8B of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM accounted for $84B.
