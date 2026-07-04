The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Memory Supercycle Is Getting Stronger. Here's How You Can Profit From This Boom With Less Than $100

Key Points

Micron's latest results make it clear that the memory supercycle is here to stay.

The Roundhill Memory ETF allows investors to benefit from the memory market's secular growth by investing in several key memory companies worldwide.

10 stocks we like better than Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF ›

Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) latest fiscal 2026 third-quarter results have reaffirmed that the memory boom isn't going away.

The chipmaker's revenue increased by 4.4x year over year to $41.4 billion, while earnings per share increased by 13x year over year to $25.11. Micron's guidance made it clear that its phenomenal growth is sustainable, and the fact that customers are lining up to sign long-term contracts to secure memory supply indicates that the memory boom isn't going away.

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Micron management remarked that it expects the tight memory supply to persist beyond 2027. So, buying Micron stock seems like a no-brainer since it trades at just 7 times forward earnings. However, there is another way to benefit from the memory supercycle for less than $100. The Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM) trades at just over $60 right now, which means that you can capitalize on the memory market's growth even if you have just $100 in investible cash.

Let's see why it makes sense to buy this exchange-traded fund right now.

The Roundhill Memory ETF is a comprehensive play on the memory industry

The Roundhill Memory ETF was launched on April 2. It has already appreciated by a whopping 118% in just three months. That's not surprising, as this ETF invests in memory players such as Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix, Sandisk, Kioxia, and others.

Importantly, the ETF allows investors to expand their scope beyond Micron to capitalize on the secular growth of the memory industry. For instance, Samsung and SK Hynix dominate the global dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market with a combined share of 67%, according to Counterpoint Research. Also, they are the dominant players in NAND flash storage as well, along with other companies such as Sandisk, Kioxia, and Micron.

So, the Roundhill Memory ETF helps investors not only buy U.S.-listed stocks such as Micron and Sandisk, but also in Asian memory giants that don't have American Depository Receipts (ADRs). This makes the DRAM ETF an ideal way to capitalize on the structural growth of the memory market.

Isn't it too late to buy this ETF?

Market research firm TrendForce expects the global memory market's revenue to hit $889.3 billion this year, a substantial upgrade over its prior expectation of $551.6 billion. Even better, it expects the memory industry to generate a whopping $1.28 trillion in revenue next year.

As the Roundhill Memory ETF invests in companies that sell both compute memory and storage chips globally, it is well-placed to help investors capture the stunning growth in this space. So, it isn't too late for investors to buy this ETF, as the underlying companies it invests in are poised to grow rapidly, which should ideally translate into further gains.

Should you buy stock in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Memory ETF right now?

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.