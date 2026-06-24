This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stock Could Be Bigger Than Nvidia Over the Next Decade

Key Points

Alphabet has the ingredients to become a larger company than Nvidia over the next decade.

It is the most complete AI player, with both its own chips and top-tier AI models.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the best-performing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stock over the past decade, which has propelled it to become the largest company in the world. The chipmaker has grown to its current size because its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the primary chips used to train AI models. More recently, the company has been trying to position itself better for the inference market with its acquisition of Groq, which makes chips designed specifically for this task, as well as for agentic AI with its push into data center central processing units (CPUs).

However, if there is one AI stock I think could become bigger than Nvidia over the next decade, it's Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The complete AI player

The one big long-term advantage that Alphabet has over Nvidia is that it is a complete AI company. It all starts with its custom AI accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This is where the company most directly competes against Nvidia. TPUs are chips designed for specific AI tasks and, as such, tend to have higher performance and consume less power than more general-purpose chips. Alphabet has designed all its software and hardware around these chips to help optimize their performance.

It uses its TPUs to train and run inference with its own AI models, which saves it money. It also offers its cloud computing customers the option to use its TPUs for their own training and inference needs, which means lower prices for its customers and higher margins for itself. It is also just starting to let select customers, such as Anthropic, begin to purchase them outside of Google Cloud. Overall, Alphabet's TPUs both give it a big cost advantage over competitors that rely mostly on Nvidia's chips and provide it with a high-margin revenue stream.

By having its own top-tier AI models, Alphabet is also able to capture more of the enterprise AI revenue pie within Google Cloud. On top of that, the company is dominating the consumer AI market because it is able to incorporate its Gemini models into its well-established product ecosystem, including Google Search, to drive growth. It also has a world-class ad network that lets it monetize its AI model in the consumer space better than competitors. Alphabet also has a big distribution edge through its ownership of the world's top smartphone operating system and web growth, which, together with a search revenue-sharing deal with Apple, essentially makes Google the gateway to the internet for most people in the world.

With control over so many parts of the AI ecosystem, Alphabet should become bigger than Nvidia over the next decade.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $392,713!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,227,782!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 897% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 24, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.