This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Giant Is a Profit-Making Machine. Its Latest Move Could Supercharge the Stock

Key Points

TSMC's price hikes could lead to a stronger-than-expected jump in its earnings this year.

The market could reward TSMC with a premium valuation due to accelerating earnings growth, paving the way for substantial upside in its stock price.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is one of the most important semiconductor companies in the world, as it manufactures chips for almost all the leading companies that design chips for data centers, gaming consoles, smartphones, personal computers (PCs), cars, and factories, among other things.

It controls nearly three-fourths of the global foundry market, according to Counterpoint Research. Its nearest competitor has a market share of just 7%. Not surprisingly, TSMC exercises phenomenal pricing power in the foundry market, and that's the reason why this semiconductor stock is poised to skyrocket following the latest move it may make.

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TSMC is reportedly raising the price of all its advanced manufacturing nodes

As reported by Tom's Hardware, TSMC is likely to increase the prices of its advanced chipmaking nodes by 5% to 10%. Several customers use these advanced nodes to produce chips deployed in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, smartphones, PCs, and other applications. TSMC gets 74% of its total revenue from selling chips made using advanced process nodes, which are classified as 7-nanometer (nm) or smaller.

As advanced nodes account for a significant share of TSMC's revenue, the purported price hikes will eventually lead to stronger profitability. The Taiwan-based company's net profit margin increased by 7.4 percentage points year over year in Q1 to 50.5%. Given that the reported price increases are already being rolled out, TSMC's margins could get fatter as the year progresses.

What's worth noting is that analysts are projecting a 48% increase in the company's earnings per share in 2026 to $15.80. However, TSMC reported a 65% increase in earnings per share in Q1 to $3.49. So, the higher pricing reportedly set to take effect is likely to help TSMC deliver stronger earnings growth than the market expects.

A stronger-than-expected earnings jump could help the stock deliver more gains this year

TSMC stock has gained 39% in 2026, as of this writing. Given that the company seems well-placed to beat analysts' earnings expectations this year due to its strong pricing power and the rapid growth of the AI chip market, further upside in the stock price cannot be ruled out.

Let's assume TSMC's earnings per share jump by 60% this year (almost in line with its Q1 year-over-year earnings growth) to $17.04, from $10.65 per share in 2025, and it trades at 30 times earnings (a discount to the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index's average earnings multiple of 39), its stock price could reach $511. That implies a potential jump of 15% in this AI stock in the second half of 2026.

However, TSMC's ability to deliver above-average earnings growth could be rewarded with a premium valuation, suggesting it could deliver much stronger gains than anticipated.

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.