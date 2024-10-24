News & Insights

Articore Group’s AGM: Key Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

October 24, 2024 — 01:53 am EDT

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Articore Group Ltd., formerly Redbubble Ltd., successfully passed most resolutions in its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the election of directors and equity incentive plans, with significant support from shareholders. However, the proposal to elect non-board endorsed candidates was rejected by a large margin. This diverse outcome highlights the company’s strategic moves and shareholder sentiment in the evolving online marketplace industry.

