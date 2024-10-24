Articore Group Sees Director Change Amid Stock Interests

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Gregory Kilbourn Lockwood has ceased being a director of Articore Group Limited, effective October 24, 2024. Lockwood’s interests include significant holdings in Piton Capital Venture Fund II LP and Piton Capital Investments Cooperatief B.A., where he holds a total of over 6.4 million ordinary shares. This change in directorial position could impact investor perceptions and strategies regarding Articore Group’s stock.

