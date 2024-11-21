Articore Group Issues Unquoted Securities to Boost Employee Incentives

Redbubble Ltd. (AU:ATG) has released an update.

Articore Group Limited has announced the issuance of over 2.5 million unquoted equity securities, including restricted stock units and share appreciation rights, as part of their employee incentive scheme. This strategic move aims to motivate and retain talent within the company, potentially impacting its future market performance.

