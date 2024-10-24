News & Insights

Arthur J. Gallagher Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 24, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Arthur J Gallagher & Co ( (AJG) ) has provided an update.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced its third-quarter 2024 financial results, showing significant growth in revenues and earnings compared to the previous year. The company has made available detailed materials, including a CFO Commentary with future estimates, on its website. Investors can access these insights and participate in a webcast conference call to discuss the results, making it an exciting opportunity for those interested in understanding the company’s financial trajectory and strategic plans.

