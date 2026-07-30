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AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher Reports Lower Q2 Profit

July 30, 2026 — 05:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) reported on Thursday total revenue of $4.00 billion for the second quarter of 2026, up from $3.22 billion in the same period last year.

Net earnings declined to $324 million from $368 million a year earlier. Earnings per share decreased to $1.25 from $1.40.

The company reported earnings before income taxes of $414 million, down from $473 million a year earlier, while EBITDAC increased to $946 million from $856 million.

AJG closed Thursday's trading at $256.46, down $12.45 or 4.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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