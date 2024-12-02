News & Insights

Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires UK-based Caytons Law LLP; Terms Not Disclosed

December 02, 2024 — 04:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Monday announced that its claims and risk management solutions unit, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired UK-based Caytons Law LLP for undisclosed terms.

Caytons, a claims and legal management firm, offers legal advice in relation to commercial and professional liability insurance matters.

Caytons' John Cayton, Sam Moore, Robin Cundall, and their team will operate under the direction of Manan Sagar, Head of Gallagher Bassett's UK operations.

Chairman and CEO, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said, "Caytons is a highly regarded firm whose deep expertise in claims management for financial lines and professional liability will enhance Gallagher Bassett's capabilities in the UK."

Friday, AJG had closed its regular trading 0.93% lesser at $312.24 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the extended trading, AJG was down 1.04% further to $309.

