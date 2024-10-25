Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Redington, terms undisclosed

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) announced the acquisition of London-based Redington. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Redington is an investment consulting firm providing investment, research and technology services to pension funds, wealth managers and institutional investor clients primarily in the UK. Sylvia Pozezanac and her team will remain in their current location under the guidance of David Piltz, head of Gallagher’s UK employee benefits and HR consulting operations.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AJG:
- Arthur J. Gallagher Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Arthur J. Gallagher reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.26, consensus $2.27
- Is AJG a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Arthur J. Gallagher price target raised to $293 from $271 at BofA
- Arthur J. Gallagher price target raised to $274 from $269 at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.