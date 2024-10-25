News & Insights

Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Redington, terms undisclosed

October 25, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) announced the acquisition of London-based Redington. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Redington is an investment consulting firm providing investment, research and technology services to pension funds, wealth managers and institutional investor clients primarily in the UK. Sylvia Pozezanac and her team will remain in their current location under the guidance of David Piltz, head of Gallagher’s UK employee benefits and HR consulting operations.

