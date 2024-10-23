Artgo Holdings Ventures into AI for Growth

ArtGo Holdings Ltd. (HK:3313) has released an update.

Artgo Holdings Ltd. is venturing into artificial intelligence by planning to establish a new subsidiary, Ming Yue Technology Ltd, to focus on AI-related business activities. This strategic move aims to diversify the company’s portfolio and create sustainable growth, addressing the challenges in the real estate construction sector. However, the company advises caution as no binding agreements have been made yet.

