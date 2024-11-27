Artemis Resources Discovers High-Grade Gold and Copper

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited has reported promising high-grade gold and copper assay results from its Thorpe Prospect, part of the Karratha Gold Project in Western Australia. Rock chip sampling revealed impressive grades, including up to 45.8 g/t gold and 10.3% copper, bolstering the potential of the Carlow tenement. The company is advancing plans for drill testing to further explore these priority targets, marking a significant step in their exploration strategy.

