Artemis Resources to Begin Drilling at Lulu Creek

Artemis Resources Limited is gearing up to commence drilling at the Lulu Creek gold prospect in Western Australia, with teams set to mobilize shortly. The site, which has been cleared following heritage and ethnographic surveys, shows potential for an Intrusive Related Gold System (IRGS) with several promising gold zones already identified. The project is further supported by a co-funded drilling grant from the WA Government.

