News & Insights

Stocks
ARTTF

Artemis Resources to Begin Drilling at Lulu Creek

October 22, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited is gearing up to commence drilling at the Lulu Creek gold prospect in Western Australia, with teams set to mobilize shortly. The site, which has been cleared following heritage and ethnographic surveys, shows potential for an Intrusive Related Gold System (IRGS) with several promising gold zones already identified. The project is further supported by a co-funded drilling grant from the WA Government.

For further insights into AU:ARV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARTTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.