BioTech
ARTL

Artelo Reports Positive Metabolite Data For Developing Analgesic ART26.12

June 10, 2026 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday released new metabolite analysis data for ART26.12, a developing analgesic.

ART26.12 is a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic that acts as a fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor. The drug was developed for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). A single ascending dose (SAD) study was conducted for ART26.12, with healthy participants receiving a single oral dose of 900 mg. An analysis of the participants' plasma showed only three metabolites, with total metabolite exposure representing 7% of overall drug-related exposure, indicating that the vast majority of circulating drug-related material was ART26.12. The primary metabolite detected accounted for 5% of the total drug exposure and showed the biological activity of ART26.12.

The company reported that the findings suggest a low-risk metabolite profile and suggest that future development of ART26.12 for the treatment of pain is feasible.

ARTL is currently trading at $1.30, down 2.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARTL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.