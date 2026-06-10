Artelo Reports Positive Metabolite Data For Developing Analgesic ART26.12

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday released new metabolite analysis data for ART26.12, a developing analgesic.

ART26.12 is a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic that acts as a fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor. The drug was developed for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). A single ascending dose (SAD) study was conducted for ART26.12, with healthy participants receiving a single oral dose of 900 mg. An analysis of the participants' plasma showed only three metabolites, with total metabolite exposure representing 7% of overall drug-related exposure, indicating that the vast majority of circulating drug-related material was ART26.12. The primary metabolite detected accounted for 5% of the total drug exposure and showed the biological activity of ART26.12.

The company reported that the findings suggest a low-risk metabolite profile and suggest that future development of ART26.12 for the treatment of pain is feasible.

ARTL is currently trading at $1.30, down 2.26%.

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