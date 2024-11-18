Artelo Biosciences to present key data on 3 development programs

The company states: “Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) announced that Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo, will be presenting at the 7th Cannabinoid-Derived Drug Development Summit. The event will take place November 18-20, 2024, at the Wyndham Beacon Hill Hotel in Boston, MA. Key data from Artelo’s development programs will be highlighted in three separate sessions titled: Fatty Acid-Binding Protein 5 Inhibitors as Novel Therapeutics (featuring ART26.12); ART27.13: A Peripherally Selective CB1/CB2 Agonist for Cancer Cachexia; ART12.11: A Novel Cannabidiol Cocrystal Demonstrating a Pharmacokinetic Profile Comparable to Epidiolex(R) in Rats.”
