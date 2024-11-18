News & Insights

Stocks
ARTL

Artelo Biosciences to present key data on 3 development programs

November 18, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company states: “Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) announced that Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo, will be presenting at the 7th Cannabinoid-Derived Drug Development Summit. The event will take place November 18-20, 2024, at the Wyndham Beacon Hill Hotel in Boston, MA. Key data from Artelo’s development programs will be highlighted in three separate sessions titled: Fatty Acid-Binding Protein 5 Inhibitors as Novel Therapeutics (featuring ART26.12); ART27.13: A Peripherally Selective CB1/CB2 Agonist for Cancer Cachexia; ART12.11: A Novel Cannabidiol Cocrystal Demonstrating a Pharmacokinetic Profile Comparable to Epidiolex(R) in Rats.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARTL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARTL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.