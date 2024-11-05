Art Group Holdings Schedules Annual General Meeting

Art Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0565) has released an update.

Art Group Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for December 2, 2024, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include reviewing the company’s financial statements, re-electing directors, and appointing auditors. Shareholders have the opportunity to vote in person or by proxy, with the share register closing on November 27, 2024.

For further insights into HK:0565 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.