Art Group Holdings Schedules Annual General Meeting

November 05, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Art Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0565) has released an update.

Art Group Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for December 2, 2024, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include reviewing the company’s financial statements, re-electing directors, and appointing auditors. Shareholders have the opportunity to vote in person or by proxy, with the share register closing on November 27, 2024.

