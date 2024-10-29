Art Group Holdings Revises Lease Amid Legal Dispute

Art Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0565) has released an update.

Art Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a supplemental agreement related to a lease modification for a shopping mall area involved in litigation. The Zhengzhou Jiachao shopping mall’s lease contract was amended due to a court ruling, which affected the rental area. This development highlights the company’s ongoing financial maneuvers amid complex legal challenges.

