Art Group Holdings Revises Lease Amid Legal Dispute

October 29, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Art Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0565) has released an update.

Art Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a supplemental agreement related to a lease modification for a shopping mall area involved in litigation. The Zhengzhou Jiachao shopping mall’s lease contract was amended due to a court ruling, which affected the rental area. This development highlights the company’s ongoing financial maneuvers amid complex legal challenges.

