Art Group Expands with New Cargo Charter Agreement

Art Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0565) has released an update.
Art Group Holdings Ltd. announces a new joint venture, HHMA Aviation, which has signed a cargo aircraft charter agreement with Platinum Core to provide air freight services from Hong Kong to Miami. The service will use a Boeing 777-200F and operate weekly throughout November 2024. This venture marks a significant step in expanding Art Group’s reach in the cargo aircraft charter business.
