News & Insights

Stocks

Art Group Expands with New Cargo Charter Agreement

November 06, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Art Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0565) has released an update.

Art Group Holdings Ltd. announces a new joint venture, HHMA Aviation, which has signed a cargo aircraft charter agreement with Platinum Core to provide air freight services from Hong Kong to Miami. The service will use a Boeing 777-200F and operate weekly throughout November 2024. This venture marks a significant step in expanding Art Group’s reach in the cargo aircraft charter business.

For further insights into HK:0565 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.