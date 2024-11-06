Art Group Expands with New Cargo Charter Agreement

Art Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0565) has released an update.

Art Group Holdings Ltd. announces a new joint venture, HHMA Aviation, which has signed a cargo aircraft charter agreement with Platinum Core to provide air freight services from Hong Kong to Miami. The service will use a Boeing 777-200F and operate weekly throughout November 2024. This venture marks a significant step in expanding Art Group’s reach in the cargo aircraft charter business.

For further insights into HK:0565 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.