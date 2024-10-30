News & Insights

Arrow Minerals Limited Announces Director's Interest Change

October 30, 2024

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has announced a change in the indirect interests of Director Thomas McKeith, involving a transfer of 100 million ordinary shares and the disposal of an equal number of unlisted options. This adjustment reflects the strategic movements within McKeith’s associated entities, including McKeith Super Pty Ltd and GenGold Resource Capital Pty Ltd, signaling potential shifts in the company’s stock dynamics.

