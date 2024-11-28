News & Insights

Stocks

Arrow Minerals Announces Major Capital Consolidation Plan

November 28, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Arrow Minerals Limited plans a 20-to-1 capital consolidation, reducing its issued shares from over 13 billion to approximately 661 million, pending shareholder approval. This strategic move aims to create a more efficient capital structure and attract a broader range of investors by aligning its share price with peer companies. The consolidation will not materially affect individual shareholder percentages.

For further insights into AU:AMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.