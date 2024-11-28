Arrow Minerals Announces Major Capital Consolidation Plan

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited plans a 20-to-1 capital consolidation, reducing its issued shares from over 13 billion to approximately 661 million, pending shareholder approval. This strategic move aims to create a more efficient capital structure and attract a broader range of investors by aligning its share price with peer companies. The consolidation will not materially affect individual shareholder percentages.

