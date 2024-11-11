News & Insights

Arrow Minerals Advances Bauxite Drilling in Guinea

November 11, 2024 — 10:42 pm EST

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited is advancing its maiden drilling program at the Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea, with 86 out of 150 planned holes completed ahead of schedule. The company aims to estimate Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources by early 2025, leveraging past exploration data to inform its scoping study. This strategic drilling effort is expected to enhance resource validation and pave the way for future development.

