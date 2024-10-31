News & Insights

Arrow Financial Shows Strong Third Quarter Performance

October 31, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

The latest update is out from Arrow Financial ( (AROW) ).

Arrow Financial Corporation reported a robust third quarter in 2024, achieving a net income of $9.0 million and an EPS of $0.53, up from $7.7 million and $0.46 in the previous year. The company benefited from strong net interest margin expansion, improved profitability, and strategic acquisitions, which enhanced its market position. Notable achievements included increased loan yields and asset growth, while shareholders were rewarded with a higher fourth-quarter cash dividend. These results underscore Arrow’s effective strategy of disciplined expense management and yield optimization.

