Arrow Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $10.96 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $10.81 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $44.19 million from $40.14 million last year.

Arrow Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.96 Mln. vs. $10.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $44.19 Mln vs. $40.14 Mln last year.

Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) current Year :11.72 Million Year Ago : 11.69 Million

Core Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) Current Year : $0.71 Year Ago : $ 0.70

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