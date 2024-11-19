Arribatec Secures Major Contract with Norwegian Defense

Arribatec Group ASA (DE:B7Z0) has released an update.

Arribatec Group ASA has secured a significant contract with the Norwegian Defense Material Agency to deliver a Business Management System over seven years, valued at 30 million NOK, with an option to extend services to the Norwegian Armed Forces for an additional 166 million NOK. This contract highlights Arribatec’s growing reputation as a trusted partner in digital transformation for critical community missions.

