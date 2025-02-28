Array Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.33, along with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 13.61% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $10.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Array Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $13.00 $14.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Moses Sutton Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $9.00 - Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $7.00 $9.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00

All You Need to Know About Array Technologies

Array Technologies Inc manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in the United States, Australia, Spain, Brazil and Rest of the World with the United States deriving the majority of the revenue.

Array Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Array Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -33.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Array Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -67.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Array Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -117.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Array Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.67%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Array Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.49. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

