Array Technologies, RP surpass 6GW of solar power depoloyed

ARRAY Technologies (ARRY) announced today that it has deployed more than 6GW of solar projects in North America through its partnership with RP Construction Services, a leading value-added distributor of solar construction materials. The ARRAY and RP teams have worked together since 2009 to serve leading solar developers and contractors across a diverse range of portfolios and projects. With a shared commitment to enabling homegrown renewable energy, ARRAY and RP have focused over the years on creating effective partnerships between employees, customers, and communities, uniting them around a goal to boost the local economy while providing clean energy.
