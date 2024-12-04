News & Insights

Array Technologies, RP surpass 6GW of solar power depoloyed

December 04, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

ARRAY Technologies (ARRY) announced today that it has deployed more than 6GW of solar projects in North America through its partnership with RP Construction Services, a leading value-added distributor of solar construction materials. The ARRAY and RP teams have worked together since 2009 to serve leading solar developers and contractors across a diverse range of portfolios and projects. With a shared commitment to enabling homegrown renewable energy, ARRAY and RP have focused over the years on creating effective partnerships between employees, customers, and communities, uniting them around a goal to boost the local economy while providing clean energy.

