Array Technologies price target lowered to $15 from $20 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Array Technologies (ARRY) to $15 from $20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. While encouraged by the company’s commentary on U.S. project development cycle timing stabilizing, the firm believes its prior estimates appear aggressive.

