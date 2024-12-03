Array Technologies names Jennings as Chief Financial Officer

ARRAY Technologies (ARRY) has named H. Keith Jennings as its chief financial officer, effective January 6, 2025. Jennings will report directly to ARRAY’s Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Hostetler. Jennings also brings valuable governance experience, currently serving as a non-executive director and audit chair for Noble Corporation (NE) since 2023 and 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) since 2022

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.