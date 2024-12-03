News & Insights

Array Technologies names Jennings as Chief Financial Officer

December 03, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

ARRAY Technologies (ARRY) has named H. Keith Jennings as its chief financial officer, effective January 6, 2025. Jennings will report directly to ARRAY’s Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Hostetler. Jennings also brings valuable governance experience, currently serving as a non-executive director and audit chair for Noble Corporation (NE) since 2023 and 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) since 2022

