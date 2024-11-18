Array Technologies announces $3M investment in Swap Robotics

Array Technologies (ARRY) announced its strategic $3M investment in Swap Robotics, a utility-scale solar robotic operations, maintenance, and automation solutions company. Swap Robotics is currently in the process of closing a pre-Series A funding round targeting strategic investors, including Array. Under the investment agreement, Array has agreed to provide two additional investments of $1M each if Swap attains certain agreed-upon milestones.
