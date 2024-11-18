Array Technologies announces $3M investment in Swap Robotics

Array Technologies (ARRY) announced its strategic $3M investment in Swap Robotics, a utility-scale solar robotic operations, maintenance, and automation solutions company. Swap Robotics is currently in the process of closing a pre-Series A funding round targeting strategic investors, including Array. Under the investment agreement, Array has agreed to provide two additional investments of $1M each if Swap attains certain agreed-upon milestones.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.