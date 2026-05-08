Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc (AD) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $177.79 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $18.25 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 92.8% to $52.01 million from $26.98 million last year.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $177.79 Mln. vs. $18.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.06 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $52.01 Mln vs. $26.98 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 200 M To $ 215 M

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