Arrail Group Reports Modest Revenue Growth Amid Expansion

Arrail Group Ltd. (HK:6639) has released an update.
Arrail Group Ltd. reported a modest revenue increase of 0.1% to RMB887.5 million for the first half of 2024, despite a decline in net profit to RMB3.8 million. The company saw a 2.3% rise in patient visits and expanded its dental operations by opening a new hospital in Wuxi. As the company grows, it anticipates improved operational efficiency.
