ARR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.76, changing hands as low as $16.46 per share. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.98 per share, with $19.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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