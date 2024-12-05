Arovella Therapeutics to Release Shares from Escrow

Arovella Therapeutics Limited (AU:ALA) has released an update.

Arovella Therapeutics Limited is set to release 413,379 Ordinary Shares from voluntary escrow on January 3, 2025. These shares were initially issued in exchange for investor relation services instead of cash. Investors might find this move noteworthy as the company continues to focus on developing innovative cell therapies for cancer treatment.

