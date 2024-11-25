Aroundtown upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded Aroundtown (AANNF) to Hold from Sell with a price target of EUR 2.80, up from EUR 1.60. The firm moves into 2025 with a significantly improved outlook compared to one year ago for European real estate. It sees lower rates, “benign” credit markets, a recovery of transaction markets and stabilizing yields as key drivers. Given this background, Deutsche feels comfortable with its recent switch to a “more opportunistic positioning.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.