Aroundtown upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank

November 25, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Deutsche Bank upgraded Aroundtown (AANNF) to Hold from Sell with a price target of EUR 2.80, up from EUR 1.60. The firm moves into 2025 with a significantly improved outlook compared to one year ago for European real estate. It sees lower rates, “benign” credit markets, a recovery of transaction markets and stabilizing yields as key drivers. Given this background, Deutsche feels comfortable with its recent switch to a “more opportunistic positioning.”

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
